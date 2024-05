Four launches from the Rafah area were identified on Saturday, the IDF reported, adding that the military's Aerial Defense Array intercepted one of the launches.

Following the siren that sounded on Saturday in the Kerem Shalom area, four launches were identified that crossed into Israel from the Rafah area of southern Gaza. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted one of the launches, and the rest fell into open areas.

No injuries have been reported.