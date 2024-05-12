US offers Israel intelligence information to avoid full-scale Rafah op. - Washington Post

The Biden administration has offered to supply Israel with important intelligence information to avoid an extensive IDF operation in Rafah, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing four officials.

According to the Post, the information offered by the US includes details regarding the whereabouts of Hamas leaders and the terror group's tunnels.

In addition, the proposition reportedly involved the supply of shelters for the Palestinians of the Strip and US aid in building delivery mechanisms to provide water, food, and medicine for Gazans.

Tanks from the 401st Brigade enter eastern Rafah, May 8 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

US concerns over a full-scale Rafah operation

The Post report comes amid Israel’s Rafah operation in the Gaza Strip and its activities on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.

The White House has voiced its concerns over the IDF's operations in Rafah. Last week, US President Joe Biden warned in a CNN interview that he would stop US weapon aid to Israel if the IDF would launch a large-scale operation in Rafah.

Tovah Lazaroff and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this article.