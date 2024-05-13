Erdogan: more than 1,000 Hamas members being treated in Turkish hospitals

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that more than 1,000 members of the terror group Hamas were being treated in hospitals across Turkey, reiterating his stance that Hamas was a "resistance movement."

Speaking at a press conference after talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara, Erdogan also said he was saddened by the Greek view that deems Hamas a terrorist organization.

Greece and Turkey cannot agree on all issues related to the war in Gaza but they can agree that violence must end and a long-term ceasefire is needed, Greece's prime minister said after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday.

"Let's agree to disagree," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, responding to Erdogan who said that he was saddened by the Greek view that deems Hamas a terrorist organisation.