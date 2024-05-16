Border Police stop attempted stabbing terror attack in Jerusalem, terrorist killed

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted near the Shalem police station, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, on Wednesday overnight, according to Israeli media.

According to reports, the Border Police soldiers at the police station neutralized a terrorist who tried to rush towards the soldiers with a knife in his hand, intending to stab them. The terrorist's death was confirmed shortly thereafter at the scene.

The incident occurred around 03:00 on Thursday, when the terrorist, whose identity is still unknown, was escorted by Border Police officers to Shalem police station in East Jerusalem due to suspicious actions for inspection. During the inspection, the unknown terrorist pulled out a knife and rushed towards the soldiers, attempting to stab them. The soldiers opened fire at him, and he was neutralized.

His death was confirmed at the scene thereafter.

Police investigation

Image of the confiscated knife used by the terrorist in Wednesday overnight terror attack attempt. Uploaded on 16/5/2024 (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Following the incident, large police forces from the Jerusalem District Police, under the command of the Jerusalem District Police, arrived at the scene and collected evidence of the attack to identify the terrorist. Police and IDF forces identified the terrorist's house and entered it in an attempt to find evidence that would indicate the terrorist's intention and plan to carry out the attack.

Additionally, the police will interrogate the terrorist's family to determine if someone among them was aware of his intention but did not report beforehand.

As is customary in such cases, the police will map the terrorist's house in preparation for obtaining a demolition order.

Following the police assessment of the incident, the incident investigation was assigned to the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District Police. Initial investigation into the attempted terror attack indicates that the terrorist acted alone and was a lone attacker.

There were no casualties among our forces, and the knife used in the attempted attack was confiscated. Efforts to identify the assailant continue within the Jerusalem District Police at this time.