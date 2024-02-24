IDF arrests five men in dawn West Bank raid, terrorists' house set for demolition

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces arrested five wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria, the IDF stated on Saturday.

The Israeli troops arrested two wanted men in the village of Burka in Samaria, two more wanted men in Bazariya, also in Samaria, and another wanted man in Zubaydat in the Jordan Valley.

The wanted persons were arrested and transferred for further investigation by the security forces, there were no casualties to IDF personnel.

So far, since the beginning of the war, over 3,200 wanted persons have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, over 1,350 of whom are associated with Hamas. IDF troops demolishing the house of the terrorists involved in the Ma'ale Adumim shooting attack, February 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

House demolitions

Additionally, IDF troops mapped the houses belonging to the terrorists who carried the shooting attack on Highway 1 near Ma'ale Adumim earlier this week. The attack killed one and wounded eight others.

The terrorists arrived at the scene in two separate vehicles and were fully armed, carrying an M-16 rifle, a Carlo submachine gun, grenades, and cartridges.

Two of the attackers were brothers Muhammed and Hathem Zuwrah. They and the third attacker, Ahmad al-Hush, were all from the city of Bethlehem.

The attack directly led to the approval of 3,000 new housing units in the West Bank, including over 2,000 in Ma'ale Adumim.