Aid begins arrives in Gaza via US-built pier

The first trucks carrying humanitarian assistance from the US military floating pier connected to Gaza have moved ashore, US Central Command and the UN said on Friday morning.

No US troops went ashore in Gaza for the delivery of aid.

"This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature, and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations," according to a statement from Central Command.

The World Food Programme will be managing a "logistics cluster" on behalf of different UN agencies and will facilitate the flow of aid, including the coordination of the arrival of empty trucks and the dispatch to warehouses across Gaza, a UN spokesperson said.

Protecting the aid from Hamas

The UN said it will oversee distribution of aid to ensure it does end up in Hamas' hands. Members of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and the Israeli military put in place the Trident Pier, a temporary pier to deliver humanitarian aid, on the Gaza coast, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, May 16, 2024. (credit: US CENTRAL COMMAND/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

According to the UN, security arrangements are in place to protect the convoy of trucks leaving the floating docks.

International agencies and organizations have repeatedly said the aid distribution from the floating pier is not sufficient enough to replace ground transportation routes.

According to the UN, the Rafah crossing remains closed. The Kareem Shalom crossing is now operational although there are prevailing security and logistical conditions hampering humanitarian aid deliveries with upwards of five hour delays.

"So as a result, very limited supplies have entered Gaza since the Sixth of May, and the quantities have been insufficient to address the needs which are immense," the UN spokesperson said.

Approximately 400,000 people remain in Rafah though its difficult for the UN to accurately estimate.