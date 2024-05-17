Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

One soldier in serious condition after encounter with terrorists in northern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

One soldier was wounded and is in serious condition after an encounter with terrorists in Jabalya, in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Friday.

This comes after the IDF reported ramping up operations in Jabalya and Rafah, intensifying operational control, and striking terror targets.

Israel Air Force fighter jets struck weapons facilities and eliminated terrorists who launched mortar shells at IDF troops.

The IAF struck several military structures in Gaza, as well as terror cells, anti-tank positions, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

Gilad Noam at ICJ case accuses South Africa of colluding with Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 12:26 PM
Israel asks World Court to reject South Africa's withdrawal from Gaza re
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 11:38 AM
Israel tells World Court South Africa case makes a mockery of genocide
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 11:31 AM
Aid trucks begin moving ashore via Gaza pier, US says
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:31 AM
Brother of 2022 terror attacker arrested for online terror incitement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 08:58 AM
Israel's UN ambassador tells UNSC that hostages should be prioritized
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/17/2024 03:47 AM
Pentagon chief told Israel civilians must be protected before Rafah op.
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 02:39 AM
Settlers injure three IDF soldiers who responded to reports of violence
By MAARIV
05/17/2024 02:20 AM
Korean UN Ambassador chokes up speaking about Israeli hostage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 01:08 AM
At least five Russian drones strike Kharkiv, regional governor says
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 12:10 AM
Five-year-old Israeli girl killed in vehicle accident in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 11:43 PM
US State Dept approves potential sale of Army equipment to Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 11:19 PM
Israel accuses South Africa of making false claims at ICJ genocide case
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 11:15 PM
IDF announces name of fallen solider
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 09:25 PM
South Africa asks World Court to order Israel's withdrawal from Gaza
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 06:31 PM