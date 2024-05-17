One soldier in serious condition after encounter with terrorists in northern Gaza

One soldier was wounded and is in serious condition after an encounter with terrorists in Jabalya, in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Friday.

This comes after the IDF reported ramping up operations in Jabalya and Rafah, intensifying operational control, and striking terror targets.

Israel Air Force fighter jets struck weapons facilities and eliminated terrorists who launched mortar shells at IDF troops.

The IAF struck several military structures in Gaza, as well as terror cells, anti-tank positions, and additional terrorist infrastructure.