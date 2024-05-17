Hezbollah claims to have struck Israel with new new missile-firing UAV in video

The terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed to use a new missile-launching drone to attack Israel Thursday night, Israeli media reported on Friday morning.

Hezbollah video wherein the Lebanon-based terror organization claims to have struck Metulla with a missile-firing UAV. May 17, 2024.

According to Hezbollah, during the attack, the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) flew towards an IDF base near Metulla and targeted IDF soldiers.

In one of Hezbollah's attacks on the North on Friday, one soldier was seriously wounded, and two others were lightly wounded, the military confirmed.