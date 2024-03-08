IDF submits findings of humanitarian aid operation in Gaza

The IDF submitted its findings on Friday regarding the humanitarian aid convoy catastrophe late last month wherein dozens of Palestinians were killed in a giant crush while attempting to get aid.

The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, presented the findings of the command review regarding the sequence of events to the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, on Tuesday.

The command review found that IDF troops did not fire at the humanitarian convoy but did fire at a number of suspects who approached the nearby forces and posed a threat to them.

The command review reveals that while the trucks were traveling toward the distribution centers, a crowd of about 12,000 Gazans gathered around them and looted the equipment they were transporting.