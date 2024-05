The Marom HaGilil Regional Council said that following the barrage that hit the area midday Friday, two people were slightly injured and were treated by the rescue forces.

The head of the council, Amit Sofer, stated that "we are witnessing an escalation on the part of Hezbollah, the missiles are not only falling near the fence, but also in the depths of the territory. We demand that the IDF also escalate the attacks and cause great destruction to the Lebanese side, we must not lose the north."