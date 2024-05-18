IDF confirms: Body of hostage Ron Binyamin recovered from Gaza

The body of Ron Binyamin, 52, was recovered from Gaza by the IDF after being held there since his murder by Hamas on October 7, the IDF confirmed on Saturday.

IDF spokesperson, R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that Ron's body was recovered at the same time as the three other hostages' bodies rescued on Friday.

Comments on the recovery

Shortly afterward, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum provided the following statement:

"The Families Forum bows its head and mourns upon receiving the difficult news of the murder of Ron Benjamin by Hamas terrorists and the taking of his body to Gaza as a hostage."

"Returning his body to Israel is a sacred mission that allows his family to grant him eternal rest in the land of Israel." (L-R) Itzik Gelenter, Amit Buskila, and Shani Louk (credit: Foreign Ministry/Facebook, Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

The Families Forum added: "128 hostages have been waiting to be released and return to Israel for 225 long days and nights already. The Israeli government must focus on the only mission that matters - to dispatch negotiation teams this very evening and fight for their return home. Those alive should be returned for rehabilitation, and those murdered should be brought back for a dignified burial, as was made possible for Ron Benjamin this evening."

Ron Benjamin (53), married to Ayelet and father to Shay and Gil, was a family man who loved cycling. He used to go out for a ride every Saturday, just as he did on that fateful Saturday when he was taken hostage from the Kibbutz Be’eri area while on a cycling trip. Ron loved traveling in Israel and around the world, and he loved music.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​"