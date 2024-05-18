Israeli airstrike eliminates Palestinian Islamic Jihad officer in Rafah

An Israeli airstrike killed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization’s Rafah Brigade head of logistics, the IDF announced on Saturday morning.

The terrorist was armed with an RPG in a compound across from IDF troops.

The PIJ operative was reportedly responsible for preparing terrorists for attacks on Israeli personnel in the area.

The airstrike eliminating the PIJ operative was one of a broader array of strikes across the Strip. The military reported that, over the past day, the Israel Air Force hit 70 targets across Gaza.

Other success announced

Among these targets were weapons storage facilities, military infrastructure and compounds, and terrorists. Weapons located by the IDF's Egoz Unit in Gaza, May 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

In one military compound, the IDF identified a launcher used to fire rockets at civilian populations in Israel.

In addition, the IDF located the sites of several terror tunnels.