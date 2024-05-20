IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas military wing, police force operatives

An Israel Air Force aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Zaher Huli (also known as "Abu Hamed"), who held roles in Hamas's military wing and the Hamas Police in central Gaza, the IDF and the Shin Bet announced.

Zaher reportedly used his position to build connections with other Hamas terrorists and promote terror attacks on Israel.

During an additional operation on Sunday, the terrorist Rami Khalil Faki, who held roles in Hamas' military wing and Hamas Police in the area of Nuseirat, was also targeted in an aerial strike.

Rami Khalil Faki commanded armed terrorists who carried out attacks against IDF troops. His deputy and four additional Hamas terrorist operatives were eliminated together with him.