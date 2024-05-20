Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas military wing, police force operatives

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An Israel Air Force aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Zaher Huli (also known as "Abu Hamed"), who held roles in Hamas's military wing and the Hamas Police in central Gaza, the IDF and the Shin Bet announced.

Zaher reportedly used his position to build connections with other Hamas terrorists and promote terror attacks on Israel.

During an additional operation on Sunday, the terrorist Rami Khalil Faki, who held roles in Hamas' military wing and Hamas Police in the area of Nuseirat, was also targeted in an aerial strike.

Rami Khalil Faki commanded armed terrorists who carried out attacks against IDF troops. His deputy and four additional Hamas terrorist operatives were eliminated together with him.



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
Lahav 433 raid Tel Aviv municipality, 13 suspects arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2024 08:13 AM
IAF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2024 07:39 AM
Houthis launch ballistic missile at ships in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea
By MAARIV
05/20/2024 02:03 AM
Russia sends 2 planes, helicopter, and 50 personnel to find Raisi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2024 12:15 AM
Saudi king suffering from lung infection, to receive treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 10:47 PM
Islamic State claims attack in Afghanistan that killed three Spaniards
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 09:51 PM
Israelis torch Palestinian cars after attacking suspected aid trucks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 09:36 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says deeply saddened by Iran accident
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 09:23 PM
Additional sexual assault complaint filed against Rabbi Thau
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 08:38 PM
Shots fired near Israeli vehicle in northern West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 07:56 PM
Boat collision on Danube in Hungary, two dead and five are missing
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 07:07 PM
Iran's state TV carries prayers for Raisi after helicopter incident
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 06:33 PM
IDF announces name of soldier who succumbed to wounds sustained in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 06:12 PM
Russian attacks in Kharkiv region kill another five
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 03:14 PM
IDF confirms elimination of senior Hamas operative Azmi Abu Daqqa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 02:42 PM