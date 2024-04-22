Two wounded in ramming terror attack in Jerusalem, terrorists flee the scene

Two pedestrians were hit by the same car on two different streets in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported on Monday.

According to Israeli media reports, Magen David Adom (MDA) arrived at the scene and provided the following statement: "At 07:52, a call was made regarding two people that were hit from what would seem the same vehicle in two different locations."

"Two terrorists fled the scene on foot, and an improvised weapon was found along their route of escape," Israeli police reported.

MDA provided them with initial treatment.

This is a developing story.