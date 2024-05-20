Israel intercepts suspicious aerial target above Syria - report

Fighter jets successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target en route to Israeli territory from the Syrian area, according to Maariv. The target did not cross into Israeli territory.

An alert for the potential infiltration of a hostile aircraft was activated in open areas in the Golan Heights, following protocol.

There were no casualties.

Additionally, in a joint operation between the Navy and the Air Force, a "Saar 4.5" missile boat and fighter jets successfully intercepted two aerial targets that were on their way to Israeli territory from the east. The targets did not cross into Israeli territory, and no alerts were activated.