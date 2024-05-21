Yoav Gallant: ICC prosecutor trying to deny Israeli right to self-defense

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday described a request by the International Criminal Court prosecutor for arrest warrants against him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "disgraceful" bid to interfere in the Gaza war.

"The attempt by Prosecutor Karim Khan to deny the State of Israel the right to self-defense and to free its hostages must be rejected out of hand," Gallant said in a post on X.

"The parallel that the Prosecutor draws between the terrorist organization Hamas and the State of Israel is despicable and abhorrent, the State of Israel is not a party to the High Court and does not recognize its authority," the statement concluded.