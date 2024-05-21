Jerusalem Post
US envoy: Israel-Saudi normalization needs Gaza quiet, discussion of Palestinian rule

By REUTERS

Forging formal Israeli-Saudi relations as part of an emerging trilateral deal involving Washington would require a calming of the Gaza war and a discussion of prospects for Palestinian govenance, the US envoy to Jerusalem said on Tuesday.

"There's going to have to be some period of quiet, I think, in Gaza, and there's going to have to be a conversation about how do you deal with the question of the future of Palestinian governance," Ambassador Jack Lew said.

"My view is, that strategic benefit is worth taking the risk of getting into that conversation about. But that's a decision that the government of Israel will have to make and the people of Israel will have to make," he told a conference hosted by the Israel Democracy Institute think-tank.

Qatar says Gaza truce, hostage release talks remain 'close to stalemate'
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 01:39 PM
Two killed in an attack on a vehicle in Rafah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 01:30 PM
Security officer stole tens of thousands of shekels from evacuees
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 12:29 PM
Eurovision star Eden Golan will not serve as public diplomacy ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 11:59 AM
Spokesperson Matthew Miller issues condolences over Raisi's death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 11:08 AM
Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 10:48 AM
Amal Clooney supports ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Sinwar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 10:48 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they downed US drone over al-Bayda province
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 10:31 AM
IDF soldiers eliminate terrorists in Rafah, Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 09:45 AM
Government to discuss possible measures against the PA
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 09:34 AM
Three senior Syrian officials face war crimes trial in absentia in Franc
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 09:16 AM
Four teens from east Jerusalem arrested for planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 08:53 AM
Fire breaks out in Metula, northern Israel, after Lebanon rocket fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 07:26 AM
France supports ICC warrants against Netanyahu, Hamas leaders
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 07:13 AM
Two IDF soldiers injured in combat, evacuated for medical treatment
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 06:20 AM