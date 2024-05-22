France says conditions for recognizing Palestine as state not met yet - foreign mister

The conditions to officially recognize Palestine as a state have not yet been met, France's foreign minister said on Wednesday. This comes after a group of other European states announced such a move in the hope that it would help bring peace to the region.

"This is not just a symbolic issue or a question of political positioning, but a diplomatic tool in the service of the solution of two States living side by side in peace and security", Stephane Sejourne said in a statement, adding:

"France does not consider that the conditions have yet been met for this decision to have a real impact on this process".

Norway will recognize an independent Palestinian state, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Wednesday, while sources told Reuters Ireland and Spain would also announce the recognition.