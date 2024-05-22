Jerusalem Post
Norway to recognize Palestinian state, NRK and Aftenposten report

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 22, 2024 08:30

Norway's government will announce on Wednesday that the Nordic country recognizes an independent Palestinian state, public broadcaster NRK and daily Aftenposten reported, citing unnamed sources.

Norway's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Irish government will also announce on Wednesday the recognition of a Palestinian state, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

