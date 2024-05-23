MK Tally Gotliv: 'I will not vote for the conscription legislation'

Likud member MK Tally Gotliv announced that she will not support the proposed conscription law on Thursday.

Gotliv published to X, formerly Twitter, "I am a member of Likud, a radical right-wing party. I will not vote for the conscription law! A law capping at about 1,750 ultra-Orthodox recruits per year! We are in a time of intense war! The draft law severely harms the sense of sharing the burden equally, our collective responsibility for the security of the state, and the army's need to increase its manpower."

She added, "I did not come to the Knesset to be a puppet for unworthy legislation. The introduction of this law to the Knesset's agenda must be postponed immediately. It incites, it tears the nation apart, it is blatantly unfair. This is a law that should be legislated with broad consensus. Prime Minister, it is imperative to remove this law from the Knesset's agenda."