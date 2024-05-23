PM Netanyahu: 'We have detailed, important, and even surprising plans for the North'

"We are constantly in action on the northern front. As of now, we have eliminated hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists, and we are still poised – even today," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an operational briefing from the head of Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin on the wide-ranging offensive and defensive activity in the area on Thursday. "I just received a briefing from the head of Northern Command, and I also spoke with the division commanders. We have detailed, important, and even surprising plans. But I will not share these plans – which are designed to do two things: 1) to restore security to the north, and 2) to restore the residents safely to their homes – with the enemy. We are determined to achieve both of them together," he said.

Netanyahu speaks with additional divisional commanders

The Prime Minister also spoke additional divisional commanders on the detailed operational plans in the region. He heard about the divisions' determination to take the steps that may be necessary to securely restore the residents of the north to their homes.

The Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, his Military Secretary, the commanders of the 91st, 36th, and 146th divisions, and other senior officers also participated in the visit. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the IDF Northern Command Headquarters, May 23, 2024. (credit: Ma'ayan Toaf (GPO))

Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee Thursday evening as a barrage of rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles targeted Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

An hour earlier, Hezbollah-backed Lebanese news site Al-Mayadeen reported Israeli artillery shelling on the town of Houla in southern Lebanon.