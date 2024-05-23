Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden: No equivalent between Israel and Hamas

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The White House does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the way it's being exercised, President Joe Biden said during a joint news conference on Thursday afternoon with Kenyan President William Ruto. 

"It's that simple," Biden said. "We don't think there's an equivalence between Israel and Hamas."

The White House has yet to telegraph exactly how it will respond to the ICC. 

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the White House would wait to take direction from Capitol Hill, where House Speaker Mike Johnson had previewed legislation sanctioning the ICC. 



Related Tags
Joe Biden Headline
Three US troops suffer non-combat injuries during Gaza pier operation
By REUTERS
05/23/2024 11:18 PM
Smotrich leaves cabinet meeting due to delays in F-15s and F35 aircraft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 11:14 PM
IAF intercepts two aerial targets in the area of Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 08:49 PM
Despite Israeli claim Hamas publishes hostage video, suggesting he alive
By REUTERS
05/23/2024 06:30 PM
IDF Spokesperson Hagari: 'We're protecting Gazan civilians'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 05:57 PM
MK Tally Gotliv: 'I will not vote for the conscription legislation'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 05:28 PM
Houthis claims targeting the Mediterranean sea, no confirmation yet
By REUTERS
05/23/2024 05:17 PM
Osem food prices to increase by 2.2%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 04:28 PM
Gallant announces additional troops in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 04:23 PM
At least seven dead in India after rains hit heatwave struck country
By REUTERS
05/23/2024 03:32 PM
Fires erupt in Israel's North after rockets fall in area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 02:17 PM
Russia says it will strike British targets if UK weapons are used to hit
By REUTERS
05/23/2024 01:49 PM
IDF confiscates weapons from armed terror cell in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 01:06 PM
IAF destroys missile launch site in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 12:55 PM
World Court to rule on Friday on measures over Israel's Rafah offensive
By REUTERS
05/23/2024 11:28 AM