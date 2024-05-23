Biden: No equivalent between Israel and Hamas

The White House does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the way it's being exercised, President Joe Biden said during a joint news conference on Thursday afternoon with Kenyan President William Ruto.

"It's that simple," Biden said. "We don't think there's an equivalence between Israel and Hamas."

The White House has yet to telegraph exactly how it will respond to the ICC.

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the White House would wait to take direction from Capitol Hill, where House Speaker Mike Johnson had previewed legislation sanctioning the ICC.