CBS 2nd estimation: Israel's GDP grows 14.4% in Q1 2024

Israel’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 14.4% in the first quarter of 2024, when compared to 2023's third quarter, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics’ second estimation, published Sunday.

The growth was 3.4% at the quarterly rate, according to this estimation.

When comparing the first quarter of 2024 to the last quarter of 2023, there was also an annual increase of 26.9% in private consumption, 7.7% in public spending, and 39.2% in the import of goods and services, according to the CBS report of its second estimation.

The second estimation also found a drop of 5.5% annually in the exports of goods and services not including diamonds and exports from start-ups in this quarter. This is compared to a 10.4% drop found in the first estimation.