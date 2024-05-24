Jerusalem Post
Goldman Sachs gets license for regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, source says

By REUTERS

Wall Street titan Goldman Sachs has received a license to set up its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The move comes months after the kingdom's cabinet approved a new set of rules under which companies without a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia risk losing lucrative government contracts.

On the other hand, firms that set up a regional base in the kingdom would get tax incentives.

The move was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Goldman declined a request for comment from Reuters.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been looking to attract foreign investment in the kingdom to reduce the economy's reliance on oil.

