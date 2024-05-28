Danish parliament rejects proposal to recognize Palestinian state

Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted down a bill to recognize a Palestinian state after the Danish foreign minister previously said the necessary preconditions for an independent country were lacking.

The Danish bill was first proposed in late February by four left-wing parties.

"We cannot recognize an independent Palestinian state for the sole reason that the preconditions are not really there," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said when the bill was first debated in parliament in April.

"We cannot support this resolution, but we wish that there will come a day where we can," Rasmussen, who was not present at the vote on Tuesday, added.