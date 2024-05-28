Live Updates
Hostile aircrafts infiltrate Israel's south, IDF intercepts two UAVs

US official believes airstrike shrapnel lit a fuel tank, starting the fire in Rafah • International bodies condemn airstrike in Rafah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operating in Beit Hanoun, April 13, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF troops operating in Beit Hanoun, April 13, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 125 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says