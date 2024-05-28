PIJ releases video of Gaza hostage Alexander Popanov

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) released a video of Israeli citizen Alexander Sasha Popanov, who is currently held captive in Gaza, on Tuesday.

In the opening seconds he addresses the Israeli public as well as "all of the protesters."

He begins the short video by saying "in the next few days, you will hear the truth of what happened to me, as well as the other prisoners in Gaza."

His message ends with the statement "wait patiently."

Additional footage

The video then flickers between footage of a rocket being launched, and two additional male figures. A Palestinian fighter of the Al-Quds brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), seen inside a military tunnel in Beit Hanun, in the Gaza Strip, on May 18, 2022. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

It is unclear who the male figures in the video are.

This is a developing story.