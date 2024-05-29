Jerusalem Post
Officers injured, 40 arrested as Palestinian Solidarity Campaign protest in London

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Metropolitan Police confirmed early on Wednesday morning that multiple officers were injured, one seriously so, and 40 arrests were made at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London's Whitehall. 

A female officer, who was categorized as seriously injured, was struck by a bottle.

The protest had an estimated attendance of 8,000-10,000 people and 500 refused to disperse after the Public Order Act was enacted; requiring protesters to leave by 8 PM. The crowd was said to have physically resisted the officers.

