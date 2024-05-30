Man attempts to run down Jewish students in Brooklyn

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: MAY 30, 2024 20:17
A man attempted to run down Jewish students on the sidewalk next to a Brooklyn yeshiva on Wednesday, the New York Police Department said.

Near the Mesivta Nachlas Yakov Vien Yeshiva, Asghar Ali, 58, reportedly shouted antisemitic statements before driving onto the sidewalk in an alleged attempt to hit two men and three teenagers. No one was reported injured.

Jewish neighborhood watch group Shomrim mobilized volunteers from the Flatbush, Boro Park, and Crown Heights chapters to work with the local NYPD precinct to ensure the suspect’s capture.

Suspect arrested and charged

New York Assemblyman Pinny Ringel thanked the Shomrim and the NYPD for “working together to get this dangerous antisemite off the streets of our community before he was able to injure or kill someone.”

The NYPD said Thursday that in the course of the ongoing investigation, the suspect was arrested and charged.

Ali faces 22 charges, including attempted murder as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, and aggravated harassment. 



