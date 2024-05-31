US-British strikes kill 16 in Yemen's Hodeida - Houthi-run news network

A total of 16 have been killed and 35 wounded in Yemen's Hodeidah as a result of American and British strikes in the area, the Houthi-owned Al-Masirah reported on Friday morning, citing the Hodeidah health office.

The Houthi-run news network noted that the strikes took place on Thursday night into early Friday morning but has not yet specified how many of those killed or wounded were associated with the Yemen-based terror organization.

Al-Masirah named a Hodeidah radio station and the Salif port as the targets of the US and British strikes.

The US and British militaries said they launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday as part of efforts to deter the militant group from further disrupting shipping in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command said in a statement that US and British forces had hit 13 targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Targeting Houthi arms

The British defense ministry said the joint operation targeted three locations in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which it said housed drones and surface-to-air weapons. HOUTHI MILITARY spokesman Yahya Sarea delivers a statement in Sanaa, Yemen, earlier this month, saying that the group had launched a missile attack on a ship in the Red Sea. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

"As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimize any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure," the British defense ministry said in a statement.

"Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks."

The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February.