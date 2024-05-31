Rhetoric turned to violence: Incendiary device thrown at Vancouver synagogue doors

An incendiary device was thrown at the front doors of a Vancouver synagogue on Thursday evening, causing minor damage and no injuries, the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver announced.

The Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services conducted a search of the Schara Tzedek synagogue after the arson attack damaged the building's entrance at around 9:30 p.m., according to the Federation, and the emergency services declared the site safe for use.

Law enforcement is reportedly still investigating the incident and has increased patrols around local Vancouver Jewish institutions. The Federation said that it was contacting and advising Jewish institutions to remain vigilant and follow security protocols.

"We extend our steadfast support to the families and staff of Congregation Schara Tzedeck," Congregation Schara Tzedeck senior Rabbi Andrew Rosenblatt, congregation president Jonathon Leipsic, Federation Board Chair Lana Marks Pulve, Federation Chief Executive Office Ezra Shanken, and Federation Security Advisory Committee chair Jason Murray said in a joint statement. "Antisemitic rhetoric has reached a feverish pitch in our city and region recently, and it has always been our concern that the next step would be violence. This deliberate act of hate was an attempt to intimidate our Jewish community. But we refuse to be intimidated or to hide. Our community is resilient, and we are proud to be an important part of the multicultural fabric of our city, our province, and our country."

B'nai Brith Canada British Columbia regional manager Aron Csaplaros said on social media that his organization was in touch with law enforcement and would work to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice.

'Past the need for words and condemnations'

"We are far, far past the need for words and condemnations," Csaplaros said on X on Thursday night. "If our elected leaders do not immediately act, it is only a matter of time before people are injured, or worse."

The arson attack comes after a Montreal Jewish school, located in a synagogue, was hit by gunfire on Monday night but did not result in casualties. Only two days prior, two men opened fire on a Jewish girls’ school in North York, a Toronto suburb, causing no injuries but leaving bullet holes in the building. Montreal has seen three other incidents of shots fired at Jewish houses of worship since October 7.

Toronto has seen repeated acts of vandalism and arson against its synagogues, with a vandal smashing the Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogue's windows for the second time in a month on May 17. The synagogue’s window had previously been smashed on April 19. Another Bayview Avenue area synagogue had signs set on fire on April 26 and April 28.