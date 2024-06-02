Israeli MMA fighter survives assassination attempt in Ukraine

Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali published on Sunday footage showing him hiding on a hotel roof after escaping from an assassination attempt in Ukraine last week.

Gozali, survived the assassination attempt in Ukraine last week while staying at a hotel with his son, Elad, and his coach, Ben El Hasid. The three managed to escape the scene of the assassination attempt and were assisted by local police.

Gozali, his son, and his coach were in Ukraine for a competition in the city near the border with Romania, N12 reported on Sunday. Shortly after they arrived at the hotel, the incident occurred, leaving the three stranded on the roof while local police handled the situation.

Deported from the Ukraine

MMA fighter Haim Gozali in action. (credit: BRAVE combat)

Following the incident, Golazi told the media, “The police tried to silence the incident and did not allow us to stay in the country. We were immediately deported. Since the beginning of the war, over 100 propaganda videos were made about me in the Muslim world. Many of them are [MMA] fighters, so they’d know when I'm participating in the same competition as them”

Shortly after the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, Gozali wrote the names of four UFC fighters who are Muslim on a bomb and posted an image on social media, which has since been taken down, Fox News reported at the beginning of November.

According to the report, Gozali’s post included the caption “This is from me to the,” followed by a rat emoji. Furthermore, In September, Gozali challenged another fighter over a comment which stated that the Jewish people are “just guests of Palestine, respect them for giving you asylum. One day they will expel you from Palestine, Inshallah.”