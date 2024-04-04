Shin Bet thwarts assassination attempt on Ben-Gvir, several arrested

The Shin Bet announced on Thursday that it had busted a mixed terror cell of Israeli-Arabs and Palestinians who had plotted to kill National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The terror cell was also targeting Ben Gurion Airport and government offices. Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir seen outside the Police Internal Investigations Department, in Jerusalem on March 13, 2024. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Those involved in the plot

A statement from the Shin Bet named seven Israeli-Arabs and four West Bank Palestinians involved in the plot.

The cell planned to attack Ben Gvir in Kiryat Arba using rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons.

They also planned to kidnap IDF soldiers.