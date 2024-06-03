IDF announce deaths of four hostages in Hamas captivity

The IDF on Monday night confirmed four additional dead hostages from the remaining group which Hamas seized on October 7.

The four include Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, age 80, and Amiram Cooper, age 84 – all from Nir Oz, and Nadav Popplewell, age 51, from Nirim.

The announcement was based on intelligence and confirmed by a Health Ministry expert, in coordination with the Religious Services Ministry and the Chief Rabbi of Israel.

According to the IDF, they were killed while being held in Gaza, and not on October 7. T

The IDF said that the four were killed in the Khan Yunis area a number of months ago.

Further, the IDF said that they were killed during a time period when the IDF was carrying out operations in the area.

In addition, the IDF said that these circumstances would raise difficult questions about the circumstances of the hostages' death and that the military would continue to probe the issue.

Hamas had previously put out a video regarding the hostages, but the IDF said it would not declare the hostages as deceased until it had independent confirmation, as it does now.

Popplewell’s mother, Hannah Perry, was released on November 24. His brother Roee was murdered on October 7.

Yoram Metzger, 80 years old is survived by his wife, Tamar, three children, and seven grandchildren.

Amiram, 85, is survived by his wife, Nurit, age 79, three children, and nine grandchildren. His wife was held captive in Gaza for 17 days before she was released on October 23.

Haim Perry was a husband, a father of five, and a grandfather of 13, a peace activist, and an artist.

In light of the news, the Hostages & Missing Families Forum provided the following announcement:

"The heartbreak that comes with this painful news should shake every citizen in the State of Israel and lead every leader to profound soul-searching. Chaim, Yoram, Amiram, and Nadav were kidnapped alive, some of them were with other hostages who returned in the previous deal - and they should have returned alive to their country and their families!

The Israeli government must send out a negotiating delegation this evening and return all 124 hostages, both living and murdered, to their homes It is time to end this cycle of sacrifice and neglect. Their murder in captivity is a mark of disgrace and a sad reflection on the significance of delaying previous deals. We reiterate our demand to the Israeli government: approve the Netanyahu deal immediately!"