Spain to join South Africa's genocide ICJ case over Israel's actions in Gaza

By REUTERS
JUNE 6, 2024 11:49

Spain will join South Africa's genocide case before the International Court of Justice against Israel's actions in Gaza, its foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday.

Spain is the second European nation after Ireland to join the case, which has also been joined by countries including Chile and Mexico.

"We are doing it because of our commitment to international law, in our desire to support the court in its work and strengthen the United Nations, supporting the role of the court as the maximum legal entity in the system," Albares said in a press conference held in Madrid.

