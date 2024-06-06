Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen, security firm says

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 6, 2024 23:26

A merchant vessel reported an explosion took place near it in the Red Sea on Thursday about 19 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port city of Mokha, British security firm Ambrey said.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday that it had received a report of an incident 27 nautical miles south of Mokha and authorities were investigating.

The vessel fit the target profile of Yemeni Houthi militants, who have attacked ships off the country's coast for several months, Ambrey said in a note.

It was en route from Europe to the United Arab Emirates and was not transmitting an Automatic Identification System signal at the time, Ambrey said. It gave no other details.

It was unclear whether the two incidents reported by Ambrey and UKMTO were the same.



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
Attorney general requests to form state inquiry into war - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 11:25 PM
Hamas has not yet responded to latest ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 11:02 PM
Rocket fire in North damages Kiryat Shmona mall
By ELI ASHKENAZI
06/06/2024 08:33 PM
Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen, security firm says
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 08:15 PM
NYPD seeks suspect: Victim struck in face with rock, Israel flag burned
By MICHAEL STARR
06/06/2024 07:50 PM
Ambrey says aware of incident west of Yemen's Mokha
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 06:51 PM
Jerusalem light rail hits golf cart, driver inside in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 06:39 PM
US to impose sanctions on Lions' Den terrorist group operating in Nablus
By HANNAH SARISOHN
06/06/2024 05:55 PM
Hezbollah terrorists eliminated in IAF airstrikes on Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 05:11 PM
IDF locates more weapons, Hamas tunnels in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 05:06 PM
Netanyahu congratulates India's Modi on election victory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 04:17 PM
IDF announces death of Sgt. Major Zeed Mazarib in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 01:37 PM
Two-year-old dead after found in locked car in Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 12:46 PM
UNWRA says 35-45 killed in Israeli attack on UN school, cannot confirm
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 10:53 AM
Germany tightens deportation laws following attacks
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 10:27 AM