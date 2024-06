Yemen's Houthis conducted three military operations targeting three vessels in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, the Iranian-backed group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.

Houthi terrorists targeted two vessels in the Red Sea, Roza and Vantage Dream, with a number of missiles and drones, Saree added in a televised speech.

The third ship, the US vessel Maersk Seletar, was targeted in the Arabian Sea with a number of drones, Saree said.