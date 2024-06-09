Father of rescued hostage Almog Meir found dead in his home before son's return

The father of Almog Meir Jan, one of the four hostages rescued from Hamas captivity, was found dead in his home on Saturday, according to Israeli media reports on Saturday night.

According to the reports, Meir's father, Yossi Meir, was previously ill and lived alone in Kfar Saba. The released captive was from Or Yehuda and lived separately from his father before his capture.

He was found unconscious in his home when by those who came to announce the news of his son's rescue during the Saturday IDF operation, Israeli media reported.

Almog Meir Jan appearing happy and free prior to his kidnapping at the hands of Hamas terrorists. (credit: COURTESY/ORIT MEIR)

Yossi Meir's final days were filled with grief

His father was "glued to the television, clinging to every piece of information... he wanted to know everything that was happening to him and what he was going through," Yossi's sister Dina added in an interview with KAN Bet on Saturday night.