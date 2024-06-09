Jerusalem Post
Body of British TV presenter Mosley found on Greek island, local official says

By REUTERS

The body of British TV presenter and healthy living advocate Michael Mosley has been found on the Greek island of Symi, a deputy mayor on the island said on Sunday.

Mosley had been missing for several days. Earlier, a police spokeswoman said that the body of a person believed to be Mosley had been found in the area of Agia Marina on the island, but identification was at that time still pending.

Mosley, 67, who endorsed fasting and offered tips on sleep and diet, was last seen on Wednesday morning.

He had disappeared after setting out on a stroll in searing temperatures along a rocky coastal path from Agios Nikolaos beach to the village of Pedi.

