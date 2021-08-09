The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel to send firefighting planes to Greece to combat wildfires

The Israeli aid package to Greece costs NIS 3.5 million, and was coordinated by the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Finance, Defense, Foreign and Public Security ministries.

By LAHAV HARKOV, REUTERS  
AUGUST 9, 2021 22:06
People board a ferry during evacuation as a wildfire burns in the village of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 6, 2021. (photo credit: NICOLAS ECONOMOU/REUTERS)
People board a ferry during evacuation as a wildfire burns in the village of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 6, 2021.
(photo credit: NICOLAS ECONOMOU/REUTERS)
Israel will send three planes to help extinguish the fires raging across Greece, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett authorized on Monday.
Two are firefighting planes, and the third is an Israeli Air Force cargo plane loaded with equipment. Last week, 15 Israeli firefighters arrived in Greece.
Bennett spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, telling him that Israel will help however it can to fight the huge fires.
“All citizens of Israel wish for quieter and better days in Greece,” Bennett added.
The Israeli aid package to Greece costs NIS 3.5 million, and was coordinated by the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Finance, Defense, Foreign and Public Security ministries.

Wildfires have broken out in many parts of Greece during a week-long heatwave, the country’s worst in three decades, with searing temperatures and hot winds creating tinder-box conditions. Across the country, forest land has burned and dozens of homes and businesses have been destroyed.
Greece has deployed the army to help battle the fires and several countries including France, Egypt, Switzerland and Spain have also sent help including firefighting aircraft.
Greece's deputy civil protection minister, Nikos Hardalias, said emergency crews were undertaking "superhuman efforts" against multiple fronts.
"The night ahead will be difficult," he said during an emergency briefing late on Sunday. Earlier, he said water-bombing aircraft in the region faced several hurdles including low visibility caused by the thick plumes of smoke rising over the mountains and turbulence.
A fire in the foothills of Mount Parnitha that swept through suburbs north of Athens had been contained but weather conditions meant there was still a high threat it could flare up again.



