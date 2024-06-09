Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: We are obligated to return hostages, but first secure our future

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with representatives of the Valor Forum on Sunday about the continuation of the Israel-Hamas war, Israeli media reported Sunday. 

Following the Saturday operation that saw the IDF and other forces rescue four hostages, Netanyahu stated, "We are obligated to return the hostages in various ways, but first of all, we are obligated to secure our future - that will not exist here if we simply bow our head," Ynet reported. 

"Hamas's demands that we commit to ending the war without achieving our goals is receiving support even on our side. I am not ready, and I think the public isn't ready for that either."

"We are committed to absolute victory. We do not want and cannot abandon the Gaza front, not only because of our wonderful boys who fell but because it is the future of the country," Maariv quoted Netanyahu. 



