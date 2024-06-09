Hamas releases video claiming three hostages killed in Nuseirat rescue mission - report

The Hamas armed wing announced on Sunday that three Israeli hostages were killed, including a US citizen, during the Israel hostage freeing operation in Gaza on Saturday.

"In exchange for them [the four Israeli hostages], your own army killed three of your own captives in the same attack; one of them holds a US citizenship," the Hamas statement said.

Hamas creates psychological warfare video

A video was created by the terrorist organization with text stating that "your Israeli government killed a number of your captives in order to save the other captives."

The video footage then continued to show images of wounded Palestinian children and elaborated that the IDF committed a massacre "in the Nuesirat Camp yesterday to rescue four captives."

"Your captives will not be released unless our prisoners are freed. Time is running out," the video concluded. SUPPORTERS OF Hamas and Islamic Jihad take part in a rally last year in the southern Gaza Strip to celebrate a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Previous psychological warfare from terror groups

This was not the first time Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza have waged psychological warfare against Israel. On October 9, Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida threatened in a recorded message that Hamas would murder civilian hostages for every Israeli attack from the air.

While hostages have been murdered in the past, Hamas has preferred to say they were killed in Israeli air raids.

Notably, the spelling in Hebrew featured in the video contains multiple typos, and the identities of the alleged killed hostages have yet to be revealed.

This is a developing story.