Netanyahu criticized for visiting freed hostages but not families of dead hostages

Following their return home by an IDF operation, the four hostages, Noa Argamani, Almog Meir, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv, were visited by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

However, Netanyahu was criticized by political leaders and families of hostages for only visiting the hostages who were brought home alive and has yet to pay visits to the families of the hostages who died in captivity or were killed on October 7, and their bodies remain in Gaza.

Following the return of the four hostages, the prime minister went to the hospital where the hostages were receiving medical treatment.

Relatives and political leaders speak out against Netanyahu

The relatives of the families of hostages who were killed in captivity in Gaza criticized the conduct of Netanyahu. Avi Marciano, the father of Noa Marciano, who was murdered in captivity, wrote in a post on Facebook, "I look at Yaacov, Noa Argamani's father, and I can't help but be moved. From the bottom of my heart, I'm really happy for all the families who got to hug their loved ones. And also jealous. This emphasizes how bad our end was. The prime minister didn't come and didn't call either."

Yair Golan, the newly-elected chair of the Labor Party, wrote in a statement on X, "A reasonable prime minister does not discriminate between blood and blood. A reasonable prime minister comforts everyone. A reasonable prime minister does not divide victims into 'ours' and 'theirs."

ראש ממשלה סביר לא מפלה בין דם לדם. ראש ממשלה סביר מנחם את כולם. ראש ממשלה סביר לא מחלק קורבנות ל"משלנו" ול"משלהם". ראש ממשלה סביר לא מפרק את החברה. לא שובר את העם. לא מסית איש באחיו. לא עומד על המרפסת בכיכר ציון ולא מוביל מסע תהלוכה עם ארון קבורה ועליו הכתובת: יצחק רבין. ראש… — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) June 8, 2024

He continued, saying, "A prime minister who does all this sabotages security, destroys national resilience, and harms our fundamental values as a nation and as a society."

These criticisms of Netanyahu follow months of tensions between the prime minister and the families of the hostages held in Gaza. Many families and their supporters, mainly represented by The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, protest on Saturday evenings to call for the release of their loved ones and for new elections to replace Netanyahu's government.

Thousands of protesters gathered at dozens of locations across Israel on Saturday night, calling for a hostage deal and elections just hours after news of the rescue of the four hostages – Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv – broke.

Eve Young and Walla contributed to this report.