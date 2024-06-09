Jerusalem Post
Returning hostages is 'our moral obligation,' IDF Chief of Staff says from Gaza Strip

By MAARIV ONLINE

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Sunday conducted a situational assessment and tour of eastern Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

Other IDF officials in attendance included the commander of the IDF's Southern Command, Colonel Yaron Finkelman, commander of the 98th Division, Lieutenant-Colonel Dan Goldfuss, and other commanders who took part in Operation Arnon, which saw the IDF rescue four hostages from Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip. 

In his statements, Halevi said, "It's our mission to bring home the hostages. To bring home those who were killed, to bring them to be buried in Israel. And, of course, to bring those who are alive home and dismantle Hamas so October 7 will not happen again. It is our moral obligation to strive for it." 

"Yesterday, we implemented one part, which was very very important. We have many more."

