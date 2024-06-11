Jerusalem Post
CENTCOM chief visits Israel, meets Chief of Staff Halevi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla visited Israel earlier this week, the military said on Tuesday. 

During his visit, Kurilla met with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. The two conducted an operational situation assessment and discussed the recent challenges in the Middle East and the strengthening of strategic cooperation between the two countries with regard to Iran and its proxies in the region. 

CENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla met with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in Israel, the IDF said on June 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF also said that the two discussed the situation in Israel's North and the Gaza war. 



