Senior Hezbollah commander eliminated in alleged Israeli airstrike

An alleged Israeli strike on the village of Jouya in southern Lebanon late Tuesday killed at least four people, including a senior field commander in the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, three security sources told Reuters.

He was identified by the sources as the group's commander for the central region of the southern border strip, comprising some of the towns hardest hit in the last eight months of exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Hezbollah identified the killed commander by his rank in a statement, naming him as Taleb Abdallah.

Who was the Hezbollah official killed?

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the commander's role in Hezbollah was as significant as that of Wissam Tawil, a senior Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli strike in January. People use hoses to extinguish flames, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Dishon, near Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Some 300 Hezbollah fighters, including commanders and operatives with key responsibilities, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since October, when the Gaza war broke out.