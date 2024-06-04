Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli jet kills Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 4, 2024 17:03

The military said on Tuesday that fighter jets had struck and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in the Naqoura area of southern Lebanon. 

In addition, in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon, jets targeted a terror infrastructure and military building belonging to the terror group. 

The military added that its artillery had fired at the southern Lebanese areas of Shuba, Chihine, Houla, Rachaya Al Foukhar, and Majdal Zoun to remove a threat.

The IDF also noted that a suspicious aerial launch had crossed into Israeli territory on Tuesday morning from Lebanon and had fallen in the Hermon area. No injuries were reported and the incident was being investigated.  

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli media, citing Lebanese claims, reported that an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle struck a motorcycle in Naqoura in southern Lebanon.  The reports also claimed there had been casualties following the attack.  

