Ben-Gvir police commissioner nominee slammed over aid truck security controversy

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir submitted the nomination for Police Commissioner, intending to appoint Avshalom Peled for the position, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the current Police Commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, informed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara that Ben-Gvir instructed his deputy, Superintendent Avshalom Peled, who is supposed to replace him in the position, to refrain from providing security for the aid convoys to the Gaza Strip.

Shabtai wrote to the Attorney General that if he refused this instruction, Ben Gvir would tell him that "there will be consequences."

MK and Labor Party member Gilad Kariv responded to the events, saying, "Intervening and demanding that Ben-Gvir's takeover of the police must be stopped before it becomes an anti-democratic body."

"The Commissioner's letter reveals the criminal conduct of National Security Minister Ben-Gvir and explicit actions on his part to disrupt the decisions of the cabinet and government. We call on the Attorney General to act by all means to bring justice," Kariv stated. Head of the Otzma Yehudit party and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 18, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Standing Together, a joint Jewish-Arab Israeli activist group that often leads security efforts for aid convoys, stated, "The police commissioner proved tonight what he has been claiming for months - the abandonment of aid trucks to lawbreakers from the settlements was a deliberate policy of Minister Ben-Gvir. A government that with one hand approves the passage of aid and with the other hand attacks and burns is a dangerous government."

Ben-Gvir responds to criticisms

In response to political and public criticisms, Ben-Gvir stated, "Today, more than ever, it is important to root out the culture of lying in the police."

"When the commissioner writes that I had a conversation with the deputy commissioner, he hides that the conversation took place while he was in surgery and the deputy commissioner filled his place...the other quotes and events are also falsified and include half-truths, and it is only surprising that Kobi Shabtai (whom the Meron court claimed his memory was defective) remembered to "report" the events so long after he claims they happened and a month before he goes home."

"I will respond to the High Court of Justice about the letter and the working methods of the Attorney General who leaks, briefs, and tries to influence High Court judges."