Mariner severely wounded in Houthi missile strike on cargo ship, US says

A mariner was severely injured on Thursday after two anti-ship cruise missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis struck a Ukrainian-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the US military said.

The bulk cargo carrier M/V Verbena reported damage and subsequent fires on board, which the crew is continuing to fight, the US military's Central Command said on X. The injured mariner was medically evacuated from the ship, it said.

In addition, Yemen's Houthis targeted Verbena ship in the Arabian sea and Seaguardian ship and Athina ship in the Red Sea, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Thursday.