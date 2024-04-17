IDF achieves unprecedented medical evacuation times

In recent evacuations of injured soldiers from the Gaza Strip, it has taken 27 minutes from the moment a soldier is injured to the moment he is in a helicopter in the air, said Lieutenant-Colonel N, head of a team in the air force command cell responsible for evacuating injured soldiers.

In these recent cases, it has taken around 40 minutes from the moment a soldier is injured until he is in an operating room, he added.

On average, from the moment someone is injured, under the direction of N's command cell, a helicopter will pick them up and lift them off within 47 minutes. which is unprecedented, he said.

"If you live in Tel Aviv, it takes longer to order a pizza than for an injured person to get a helicopter in Gaza," joked N.

"Before the war, we would train to have a helicopter on the ground for one minute to load patients and take off. There were helicopters in the [Israel-Hamas] war that managed to load an injured person and take off in less than 15 seconds," he said. IDF medical evacuations. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Because time is so critical, they are always pushing to be faster, he explained. "If we do it in 40 minutes, we will check how we can do it in 35, when we get to 35, we will see how we can do it in 25. When we get to 20, we will ask why not 19?"

"There is no optimum that would satisfy us," he said.

The clock is ticking on the best patient outcome

These quick turnaround times not only help the patients, but lower risk to the ground forces and evacuation forces, as well as help the soldiers preoccupied with the injured get back to the fight.

When it comes to a seriously injured patient, every minute is important, said N. There are patients who "without an airborne evacuation, would not be with us today. Many dozens of such combat soldiers," evacuated and saved under the command of his cell, he said.

N works with a huge team of experts, each from a different discipline and is responsible for advising the cell commander on how best to evacuate any given patient.

N consults with some of Israel's most senior doctors, who help advise and coordinate which hospital a patient should be sent to. N recalls one case in which a soldier had both arms amputated, but there was a storm over the hospital best equipped to handle the situation and the helicopter could not land there.

One of the doctors who works with N got on the phone with another doctor and set everything in motion to ensure that the patient would receive the care he needed at a hospital where it was safe to land.

The cell has tragically had a lot of practice in the war with around 1200 injured from manoeuvres in Gaza alone, said N. IDF troops evacuate wounded personnel in the North. April17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

There is risk involved in every evacuation. "There are almost no places in the Gaza Strip we have not landed. From open ground, which has challenges, to the centers of cities, like Khan Yunis," said N, explaining that the cell works hard to minimize the risk on every mission.

The Home Front Command's medical command center is responsible for directing medical evacuation flights to the correct hospital.

Major Tamar Galili is the IDF officer in charge of this command center, which is operational 24/7 in war and in peacetime. The center is tasked with managing medical emergencies on the home front, but is currently mostly working to provide support for IDF manoeuvres.

"The process starts with us getting a report from the Air Force on the situation and the status on the ground," said Galili. "From the moment we are involved, we create a complete picture, coordinating with the relevant command, the medical corps, and the Air Force."

Her command center chooses two sites for every evacuation - a primary site and a shortcut site. The primary site is always a hospital defined by the Health Ministry as a center that can handle any patient, Galili explained. The shortcut site is a site that may not be able to handle every injury as well as the primary site, but is closer.

"If the doctor in the helicopter decides that the patient is in a very very complex medical situation and he must land now to get to the hospital immediately, he will go to the closer hospital," explained Galili.

Her center then updates the hospital on exactly what they are getting - how many helicopters, how many injured - anything that can make their absorption smoother.

Galili has contributed to the war effort through her service but also at home. She gave up her house to a unit in the south that needed a place to stay for three months.

"My whole house was full of mattresses and the soldier's gear," Galili remembers.

"At the same time I was [in the command center] and managing the whole medical field of the Home Front Command, I was also supporting the manoeuvre from the other side," she said. Galilis' parents and siblings fed the soldiers in the unit, and did their laundry, she shared. They even celebrated Hanukkah together.

"We are not from the Gaza Envelope but we live in the south," she said of her family. "It was important to us as a family to feel that we were a part of this incredible thing," she said, describing the contribution of Israeli civilians to the war.

Galili also touched on the difficulties involved in being part of a command center that is helping injured people.

"It's hard and challenging, but the meaning from knowing why, and always having that reason in front of us, gives us strength and allows us to stay ready," she concluded.

N also touched on something that helps keep his spirits high through his challenging role - his reserve duty soldiers. "Am Yisrael is lucky to have these people every single day," he said. The reserve soldiers who make up a huge and significant part of his team and are "inspiring and worth appreciating," he added.